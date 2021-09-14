Mass. AG Investigating T-Mobile After Massive Data Breach

By Al Barbarino (September 14, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts is investigating T-Mobile to determine if the telecom giant had the "proper safeguards" in place leading up to a massive July customer data breach that exposed the data of at least 53 million people, the state's attorney general said Tuesday. The U.S. wireless carrier last month revealed a breach that it said had compromised the personal data of at least 13.1 million then-current customers and 40 million former and prospective customers. "My office is extremely concerned about how this data breach may have put the personal information of Massachusetts consumers at risk," Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. The AG's data...

