Lawmakers, Gymnasts Rip FBI For Handling Of Nassar Case

By Jack Queen (September 15, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The FBI on Wednesday faced withering criticism from Olympic gymnasts and lawmakers, who excoriated the bureau for ignoring reports of sex abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar and called for criminal charges against agents accused of breaking the law to cover up their failures. Before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman delivered wrenching testimony that underscored the depths of the government's failures in the Nassar case, outlined in a damning report from the FBI's Office of the Inspector General in July. They described anguish at learning that the FBI had ignored...

