Shutterfly Pays $6.75M To End Facial Scan Privacy Claims

By Dave Simpson (September 14, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Shutterfly will pay $6.75 million to end Illinois residents' state court claims that the photo-sharing company stored their biometric data from its facial-recognition technology without their consent, according to an order granting final approval of the settlement. Judge Raymond W. Mitchell greenlit the deal, which will offer payouts to a class of 950,000 Illinois residents who appear in any photograph that was hosted on Shutterfly from July 2014 through the present. Attorneys will take 35% of the deal, pulling in more than $2.4 million in fees and costs, according Judge Mitchell's Sept. 9 order. The suit was initially filed in Cook...

