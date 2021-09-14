7th Circ. Weighs Asking Ill. Justices To Tackle BIPA Accrual

By Lauraann Wood (September 14, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit signaled Tuesday that it might be appropriate to send a biometric privacy case against White Castle to state court so the Illinois Supreme Court can determine when claims accrue under the state Biometric Information Privacy Act. During oral arguments, a three-judge federal panel seemed unsure of White Castle System Inc.'s assertion that it can and should be the first appellate court to decide whether BIPA claims arise from each unlawful data collection or dissemination, or just the first. Given the lack of state appellate guidance on the issue, it "might be an appropriate occasion" to certify the question...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS