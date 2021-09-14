Ex-EBay Execs Tell Judge Docs Undermine Stalking Case

By Brian Dowling (September 14, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A pair of eBay Inc. security executives fired in the wake of a cyberstalking scheme pressed a Boston federal judge Tuesday for access to government files they say will aid their defense against criminal charges. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler, lawyers for Jim Baugh and David Harville argued the government must hand over any information that undermines the conspiracy and cyberstalking charges. Baugh and Harville are accused of presiding over a bizarre intimidation campaign targeting a Natick, Massachusetts, couple who ran a blog featuring critical coverage of the e-commerce giant. A group of lower-level former eBay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS