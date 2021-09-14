Uber Wins Bid To Arbitrate Drivers' Wage Claims

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 14, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Uber can send to arbitration a suit in which drivers alleged that the company misclassified them as independent contractors, after a federal judge found Tuesday that the drivers rarely engaged in interstate commerce and thus were not exempt from federal arbitration requirements under a carveout for interstate transportation workers. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon said the drivers for Uber Technologies Inc. engaged in interstate commerce in only 2% of their trips, and that is not enough for the workers to qualify for the carveout under Section 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act. Section 1 exempts from arbitration contracts of employment for seamen, railroad...

