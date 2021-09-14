Ex-NHLer Fired For Lewd Joke Drops Suit Against NBC

By Max Jaeger (September 14, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An NHL-player-turned-NBC-analyst on Tuesday dropped the remainder of the discrimination suit he leveled against the network and his old boss there after being fired for making off-color comments about a female co-worker, a New York federal court filing shows. Jeremy Roenick asked that a judge dismiss with prejudice his remaining contract and retaliation claims against NBC and executive producer Sam Flood. The court in June tossed Roenick's claims for sex discrimination, hostile work environment, and political discrimination. The network fired Roenick in February of last year for making a joke on a podcast about an alleged threesome with his wife and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS