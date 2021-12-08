Mass. Justices Eye Narrow Ruling In 7-Eleven Worker Case

By Brian Dowling (December 8, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- Justices on Massachusetts' highest court appeared unlikely Wednesday to grant franchisors a blanket carveout from the state's sweeping worker classification law, saying a closely watched case involving 7-Eleven franchise owners isn't as black and white as the parties claim. Justices on Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court indicated Wednesday that an employment case involving 7-Eleven franchise owners isn't as black and white as the parties claim. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) In the putative class action, shuffled to the Supreme Judicial Court as a certified question by the First Circuit, 7-Eleven franchise owners in Massachusetts claim they should be classified as employees of the convenience store giant, arguing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS