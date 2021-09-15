Ex-Shoe Co. Exec Gets 6 Years For 'Breathtaking' $30M Theft

By Chris Villani (September 15, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A former Alden Shoe Co. executive will spend nearly six years in prison after admitting to stealing $30 million from his former employer, a crime that a judge on Wednesday called "truly breathtaking in the annals of embezzlement." Richard Hajjar, 65, had asked U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton in Boston to send him to prison for four years, the low end of a range spelled out in his plea agreement. Instead, the judge sentenced Hajjar to 70 months in prison, just four months shy of what the government had requested. Hajjar also must pay restitution of more than $27 million...

