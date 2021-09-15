Truly Seltzer Owner Hit With Investor Suit Over Sales Slump

By Rachel Scharf (September 15, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The beverage company behind Truly Hard Seltzer and Samuel Adams was hit with a proposed securities class action in Manhattan federal court Tuesday alleging it hid declining hard seltzer sales to artificially pump up stock prices. Investor Joseph Siegel sued Boston Beer Co. Inc. alongside its billionaire founder and board chair Jim Koch, CEO David Burwick and CFO Frank Smalla. Siegel said the beverage maker and its top brass used positive projections to dupe shareholders into paying top dollar for stocks only to later unveil a drop in demand for Truly, causing share prices to plummet. "Defendants' materially false and/or misleading...

