4 Firms Seek To Lead Biotech Stock Promotion Scheme Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 15, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Pomerantz LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP have launched competing bids to steer investors' two proposed class actions against biotechnology company RenovaCare Inc. in New Jersey federal court over claims the business unlawfully engaged in a stock promotion scheme. Less than four months after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related complaint against RenovaCare and its chairman in New York federal court, each of the firms brought a motion on Tuesday seeking to consolidate the investors' suits and appoint their respective clients as lead plaintiff and the firms...

