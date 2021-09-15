StubHub To Pay Over $9.5M To End State Virus Refund Probes

By Hannah Albarazi (September 15, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- StubHub agreed to pay upwards of $9.5 million in cash refunds to consumers in 10 states and the District of Columbia Tuesday to end a multi-state investigation into allegations that the behemoth ticket reseller wrongfully denied refunds for live events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. San Francisco-based StubHub Inc. entered consent judgments with the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin and the District of Columbia in order to resolve a multi-state investigation into StubHub's alleged refusal to refund customers for canceled events. The states alleged that with the eruption of the COVID-19...

