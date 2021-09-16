Deal To Release Mich. Attys In $2M PPE Fraud Suit Rejected

By Carolina Bolado (September 16, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge rejected a settlement between a personal protective equipment reseller and a Michigan attorney accused of conspiring to defraud the company of $2 million, ruling a Texas attorney also named as a defendant in the suit needed to sign off on the deal. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Wednesday rejected a stipulation of dismissal filed by plaintiff MBI Services LLC, Michigan attorney David K. Tillman and his law firm Tillman & Tillman PLLC after finding the settlement violates Rule 41 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which requires that a stipulation of dismissal be signed by...

