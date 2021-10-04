Meet The Attys Who Rushed In After Ida Stormed Out

By Nick Muscavage (October 4, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- As Hurricane Ida began making its way up the East Coast after striking New Orleans on Aug. 29, disaster relief attorneys across the U.S. were preparing to help. Lawyers throughout the country are now assisting those in need with matters including foreclosure prevention, Federal Emergency Management Agency applications and assistance, insurance issues, document replacement, home repair, public benefits and more. Many of these efforts are done through pro bono initiatives. In New Jersey, a part of the Northeast where Ida's record rainfall caused roughly 50 deaths when combined with New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, the work is really just getting underway, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS