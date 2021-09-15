Reality TV Star Gets 17 Years For Ponzi Scheme, PPP Fraud

By Melissa Angell (September 15, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a reality television personality who starred in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" to over 17 years in prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme and for related fraud charges after he used a Paycheck Protection Program loan to help fund his lavish lifestyle. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen sentenced Maurice Fayne, who is also known as Arkansas Mo, to 17 years and six months in prison, along with five years of supervised release. Fayne was sentenced for conspiracy and wire fraud related to the Ponzi scheme, in addition to bank fraud. He...

