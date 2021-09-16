Real Estate Rumors: Candor Capital, Newsmax, Greystar

By Andrew McIntyre (September 16, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Candor Capital has purchased seven New York Midtown East medical office condos for $12 million, the New York Business Journal reported Thursday. The firm bought the units at 345 E. 37th St., and the sellers are Kevin Chisholm, Bastien Broda and Trystan Polsinelli of real estate firm 60 Guilders, according to the report. Newsmax is taking another 24,000 square feet on Third Avenue in New York and with the new lease is doubling its space there, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The company is taking space on the 19th floor of 805 Third Ave., a Cohen Brothers Realty Corp. building where the...

