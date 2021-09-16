Amazon Can't Force Flex Driver To Arbitrate Privacy Claims

By Lauren Berg (September 16, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Amazon can't force a Flex driver to arbitrate his claims that the company wiretapped drivers' private Facebook groups where they discussed working conditions, strikes and unionization, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the claims aren't related to the driver's employment. Amazon Flex driver Drickey Jackson of San Diego proposed the class action against Amazon.com Inc. after learning that the company purportedly hired intelligence experts to use automated tools and monitoring software to track and intercept drivers' social media activity. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes denied Amazon's motion to compel arbitration, dismiss or pause the suit...

