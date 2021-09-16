Chubb Says Coke Not Covered For Texas Worker's Injuries

By Angela Childers (September 16, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Chubb Limited Insurance Co. argued in a filing that it has no duty to defend a Coca-Cola bottler in an underlying lawsuit filed by an employee in Texas who was injured in a forklift accident. The insurer and transport firm Marten Transport Ltd. filed a motion for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Georgia court to force Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages to stop pursuing "frivolous action" by repeatedly demanding that Marten indemnify it in the underlying suit. Marten and Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Co. LLC entered into an agreement in 2018 whereby Marten would handle the intrastate and interstate commerce for the transportation...

