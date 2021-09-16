Baker Donelson Wants $13B Surveillance Suit Dismissed

By Brett Barrouquere (September 16, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson is asking a Georgia judge to dismiss a $13 billion case seeking to hold the national law firm and others liable over allegations of illegal spying on a Georgia woman and trespassing on her property. Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC, in a motion filed Wednesday, also requested that the state court suit be stayed pending a ruling in a related federal lawsuit that was filed first. Baker Donelson told a Fulton County, Georgia, judge that all the claims brought by Luisa Cruz Mezquital are faulty and should be tossed, as she's using criminal laws to pursue civil claims. The law...

