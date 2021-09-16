MLB Network Settles Fired Makeup Artist's Retaliation Suit

By Max Jaeger (September 16, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Major League Baseball Network has settled a former hair and makeup artist's claims it violated New Jersey state law by denying her sick leave and then allegedly firing her in retaliation, federal court papers filed Thursday show. Meredith Greene said in a two-count complaint lodged in January that the Secaucus, New Jersey-headquartered network ran afoul of the Garden State's Earned Sick Leave law when it refused to grant her time off in 2019 because she was a Florida resident. The law grants New Jersey workers time off based on time worked. She reported the issue to human resources, noting that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS