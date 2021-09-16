Texas Justices Mull Damages In Paper Plant Contractor Row

By Michelle Casady (September 16, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court was told in oral arguments Thursday morning that it should reinstate $42 million of a $125 million jury verdict against International Paper Company in a dispute with a contractor over unpaid invoices, arguing the award was wrongly slashed by a lower appellate court that misunderstood the law. A lower appellate court cut the $125 million jury verdict to about $14.8 million in April 2020. The case asks the court to determine whether Signature Industrial Services can have reinstated $42 million of the award a jury said it was entitled to as a result of a lost opportunity...

