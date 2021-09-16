PDVSA Eyes Sanctions Officials' Convos In $150M Debt Suit

By Caroline Simson (September 16, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Dresser-Rand is refusing to turn over its sanctions-related communications with U.S. government officials with respect to a $150 million debt owed by PDVSA, documents that the Venezuelan state-owned oil company says are "critically important" for an upcoming trial. Petróleos de Venezuela SA complained about Dresser-Rand's alleged intransigence in a letter to a New York court on Wednesday, arguing that the engineering company has refused to comply with a Sept. 7 trial subpoena for communications it had had with the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control about the effect of U.S. sanctions imposed against Venezuela on the defaulted PDVSA note....

