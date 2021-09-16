HP Beats Investor Suit Over Printing Supplies Revenue Drop

By Dave Simpson (September 16, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed an investor suit alleging that HP Inc. executives made dozens of misleading statements about the financial strength of its ink and toner supply business, ruling Wednesday that the investors failed to acutely allege the statements were actually misleading. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston dismissed the suit for the second time, this time with prejudice, saying the plaintiffs, Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island and Iron Workers Local 580, failed to properly allege falsity across the more than 75 alleged misstatements on six issues. For instance, she found that the second amended complaint failed to plead specific...

