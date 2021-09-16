​​​​​​​3rd Circ. To Rehear Atty Fraud Case With Eye On Bridgegate

By Bill Wichert (September 16, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel will take another look at a suspended attorney's challenge to his fraud conviction through the lens of the U.S. Supreme Court's Bridgegate decision, according to a Thursday order in a case over a public school embezzlement scheme involving the son of former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah. After the three-judge panel affirmed his conviction and five-year prison term in an April 13 precedential opinion, the appellate court ordered that David Shulick's "petition for rehearing by the panel is granted in part," saying the panel "will issue an amended opinion and judgment," according to the two-page order. Shulick's bid...

