Elevator Co. Says It's Owed $1.3M For JFK Airport Hotel Job

By Emma Whitford (September 17, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Turner Construction Company owes more than $1.3 million to a subcontractor it hired to install escalators and elevators at the TWA Hotel adjacent to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, the elevator company said in a state court complaint Thursday. TK Elevator Corporation, or TKE, filed suit Thursday against Turner Construction for breach of contract, claiming that it completed its assigned work for the "upper scale" hotel and is still owed $1,379,528.71 for the roughly $4.5 million job, plus interest from November. "The defendant contractor has failed and refused to pay ... the balance of $1,379,528.71 for the materials and labor,...

