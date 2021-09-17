Cohen Milstein Wants To Lead Tower Research Spoofing Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (September 17, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Investors who claim computerized trading firm Tower Research Capital LLC manipulated the prices of Korean futures contracts swapped on an electronic trading system have requested class certification and the appointment of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC as lead counsel. The plaintiffs, five South Korean citizens, said in a memorandum supporting their motion for class certification Thursday that the case will end if their proposed class isn't certified because the individual claims are too small and the class members too geographically dispersed to bring this case any other way. They also touted Cohen Milstein's experience as class counsel, adding that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS