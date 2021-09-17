Real Estate Rumors: Fairwinds, Halloween Adventure, Apex

By Andrew McIntyre (September 17, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Fairwinds Credit Union has loaned $10.2 million for a Hollywood, Florida, 100-room hotel project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The loan to an entity managed by investor Sharon Sharaby is for 5530 S. State Road 7, where the borrower is planning to build a project known as Wyndham Dolce Kosher House Hotel, according to the report. A Manhattan retail condo occupied by Halloween Adventure is for sale with an asking price of $15.95 million, and this season will be the company's last at that location, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The property at 808 Broadway and 104-110 Fourth...

