Ex-BigLaw Atty Alleges Perjury Coverup In OneCoin Trial

By Rachel Scharf (September 17, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office failed to report accusations that a key witness perjured himself in front of the jury that convicted former Locke Lord LLP partner Mark S. Scott of facilitating the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, Scott alleged Thursday. The allegations came in a letter from Scott's attorney referencing details from a sealed Sept. 10 document, which the federal government filed in opposition to Scott's latest attempt to scrap his November 2019 conviction on money laundering and bank fraud charges. Scott's counsel said in the letter that federal prosecutors disclosed in this sealed document that Konstantin Ignatov, the brother of fugitive...

