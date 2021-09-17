Holmes Rushed Device Testing For Walgreens Deal, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (September 17, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos team manager testified in ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Friday that she quit after concluding Holmes was rushing the deployment of its Edison devices to fulfill the company's new deal with Walgreens, saying Holmes pressured her team to validate Edison blood tests despite known problems with the device. A former Theranos employee testified Friday that she felt ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes, in photo, rushed the company's blood-testing device after its deal with Walgreens. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Surekha Gangakhedkar testified before a 12-member California federal jury that she resigned despite having no other job lined up in August 2013...

