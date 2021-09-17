Ala. Judge Sends Loan Suit Against Tribal Co. To Arbitration

By Andrew Westney (September 17, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge has shipped to arbitration a woman's proposed class action claiming an Oglala Sioux Tribe-owned company charged excessive interest for online loans, saying her own win against the company didn't allow her to pursue her broader claims in federal court. Chief U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose in an order Thursday approved an American Arbitration Association panel's ruling that Alabama resident Lillian Easley's loan contracts with the company, WLCC II, which does business as online lender Arrowhead Advance, was void. But Judge DuBose rejected Easley's bid to bring claims for a proposed class of Alabama loan customers that...

