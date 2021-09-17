DePuy Escapes Implant Suit After Expert Is Limited

By Mike Curley (September 17, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday freed DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. from a suit alleging components it manufactured were defective and caused a hip implant to injure a patient, after finding that an expert's testimony was correctly limited to exclude discussion of DePuy's products. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman overruled objections by Jodi Rouviere to a magistrate judge's decision to limit the testimony from the third engineering expert she'd proffered on the case, and found that she lacked the evidence and testimony to link DePuy's conduct to her injury. In the suit, Rouviere alleges that she was injured after receiving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS