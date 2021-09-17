Calif. Judge Punts Trump's Narrowed Water Rule To Gov't

By Lauren Berg (September 17, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Trump-era rule narrowing the reach of the Clean Water Act will go back to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers, a California federal judge ruled Thursday, without addressing whether the rule should be vacated because an Arizona federal judge has already axed it. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg remanded the CWA revisions made by the Trump administration to the federal agencies, a decision that the states challenging the revisions opposed unless the court entirely vacated the rule. But Judge Seeborg didn't get into whether the rule should be tossed because an Arizona...

