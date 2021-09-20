Job Placement Org. Won't Be Sanctioned In Settlement Fight

By Ryan Boysen (September 20, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Fedcap Rehabilitation Services won't face sanctions for allegedly trying to ram through a disputed $10,000 settlement with the former worker suing the job placement nonprofit for unpaid overtime, but a New York federal judge did kill that deal and set the case back on the path to trial following the dustup. In a brief order filed Friday that memorialized rulings made at a hearing the day before, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick essentially handed Fedcap and Harold King a tie after a dispute in which King accused Fedcap's lawyers of employing deceptive, bare-knuckle tactics in an attempt to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS