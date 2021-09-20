JEDI Cancellation Doesn't Moot High Court Case, Oracle Says

By Daniel Wilson (September 20, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Oracle is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to rule moot its protest over the U.S. Department of Defense's canceled $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract, saying the DOD has shown that its challenged conduct will continue in a similar procurement. A case isn't made moot by a defendant claiming to have ended its conduct; it becomes moot only when that defendant clearly shows that challenged conduct has actually ended and that there is no reasonable expectation that it will recur, which the DOD hasn't done in regard to the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal, Oracle America Inc. said in a...

