Travelers Doesn't Owe Northrop Coverage In Pollution Suits

By Lauren Berg (September 17, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The Travelers Indemnity Co. isn't responsible for coverage claims that Northrop Grumman Corp. made after facing lawsuits over industrial waste because other courts have already determined that the aerospace and defense company's contamination isn't covered by the policies, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield concluded that Travelers doesn't owe coverage to Northrop Grumman after finding that the aerospace company has already been barred from seeking such coverage under exceptions to the pollution exclusions in its policies in another Southern District of New York case, according to the 16-page order. The judge said the parties had...

