Ex-Athletes Seek Judge's Recusal In Ohio State Abuse Suit

By Matt Perez (September 20, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Former athletes suing Ohio State University over allegations that a now-deceased university sports doctor sexually abused them have urged an Ohio federal judge to recuse himself from their consolidated suits because of his ties to the school and the recent discovery that his wife manufactures and sells Ohio State merchandise. Judge Michael H. Watson of the Southern District of Ohio disclosed his wife's financial relationship with Ohio State on Sept. 9, six days after some plaintiffs gave notice of intent to settle with the university and on the "eve" of the court's ruling on a motion to dismiss, according to Sunday's...

