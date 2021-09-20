Ex-Mayor Gets Some Convictions Nixed In Corruption Case

By Chris Villani (September 20, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has tossed eight of a former mayor's 21 convictions for fraud and corruption, finding Monday that prosecutors had not proven some of the politician's crimes involved interstate commerce or that he willfully lied on his taxes. In what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing but morphed into an hourslong fight over former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia's motion to throw out the sweeping jury verdict, U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock tossed six wire fraud counts and two tax fraud counts. But the judge denied Correia's bid for a new trial and blasted him for taking...

