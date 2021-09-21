Pro Poker Player, Borgata Casino End Suit Over Suicide Joke

By Joyce Hanson (September 21, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A professional poker player's suit demanding that the Borgata casino pay him at least $1.25 million after his joke about jumping from a window went awry has come to a close in New Jersey federal court, with the parties voluntarily dismissing all claims. A desk clerk at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, took a pro poker player seriously when he joked about jumping out of a window at the 43-story venue. (iStock.com/ffooter) Player Scott Robbins had accused the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, of ruining his reputation when his conversation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS