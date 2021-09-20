High Court Ruling Can't Sink UnitedHealth ERISA Class

By Amanda Ottaway (September 20, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge refused Monday to disband a class of medical providers and patients who said UnitedHealth Group Inc. violated federal benefits law by dodging fees it should have covered, rejecting the insurance giant's argument that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling undermined the case. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken denied UnitedHealth's November 2020 motion for decertification, smacking down the company's claim that the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2020 decision in Thole v. U.S. Bank meant that if the UnitedHealth plaintiffs didn't lose money, they couldn't sue in federal court. The nation's highest court held 5-4 in Thole that...

