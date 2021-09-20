Dynamex Covers Grubhub Classification Fight, 9th Circ. Rules

By Lauren Berg (September 20, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday partially tossed a bellwether ruling that a former Grubhub driver is an independent contractor ineligible for overtime pay and other benefits, finding that the lower court needs to take another look because the California Supreme Court now holds that its Dynamex three-prong test applies retroactively. The three-judge appellate panel in a closely watched case agreed with plaintiff Raef Lawson's argument that the high court's January decision that its worker classification test established in Dynamex Operations West Inc. v. Superior Court applies retroactively, saying the district court now needs to apply that test instead of an earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS