Texas Court Asked To Undo $6.5M Pipeline Use Award

By Michelle Casady (September 21, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A pipeline company on Tuesday asked a Texas appellate panel to undo a $6.5 million award in a dispute over access to a natural gas pipeline, arguing the judgment is based on a speculative damages model and a misreading of two contracts. American Midstream (Alabama Intrastate) LLC is asking the First Court of Appeals in Houston to undo a November 2019 final judgment in a breach of contract case in favor of natural gas supplier Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. that awarded the company $6.1 million in lost profits and $449,000 in prejudgment interest, plus costs and post-judgment interest. Harris County District...

