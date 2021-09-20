USC Admin Felt 'Betrayed' By 'Varsity Blues' Ploy, Jury Hears

By Brian Dowling (September 20, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A University of Southern California administrator told a Boston jury Monday she felt "truly betrayed" when she discovered that a co-worker in the athletics department and others had convinced her to sign off on admitting students to the elite school on the basis of fake sports credentials. The reaction from USC's assistant dean of undergraduate admissions Rebecca Chassin came as the first "Varsity Blues" trial entered its second week of witness testimony. The jury will weigh claims that two defendants in the sprawling case, Gamal Abdelaziz and John B. Wilson, paid exorbitant sums to win their kids admission to the school as fake...

