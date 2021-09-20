Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USC Admin Felt 'Betrayed' By 'Varsity Blues' Ploy, Jury Hears

By Brian Dowling (September 20, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A University of Southern California administrator told a Boston jury Monday she felt "truly betrayed" when she discovered that a co-worker in the athletics department and others had convinced her to sign off on admitting students to the elite school on the basis of fake sports credentials.

The reaction from USC's assistant dean of undergraduate admissions Rebecca Chassin came as the first "Varsity Blues" trial entered its second week of witness testimony. The jury will weigh claims that two defendants in the sprawling case, Gamal Abdelaziz and John B. Wilson, paid exorbitant sums to win their kids admission to the school as fake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!