Ex-Locke Lord Atty, Others Escape Investors' OneCoin Suit

By Jack Karp (September 21, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Disbarred and convicted former Locke Lord LLP partner Mark S. Scott, along with two associates and Bank of New York Mellon, have dodged an investor suit in New York federal court over the $4 billion OneCoin cryptocurrency scam. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled Monday that OneCoin investors had failed to show that Scott, who has already been criminally convicted in connection with the fraud, had sufficient connection to New York to be sued in the Southern District for allegedly laundering more than $400 million from the scheme. Scott's former business partner David Pike and attorney Nicole Huesmann were similarly outside...

