Court Pulls Plug On Gambling Suit Against Video Games

By Hannah Albarazi (September 20, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed a proposed class action that accused the maker of video games Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars of promoting gambling through in-game purchases of "loot boxes," echoing a ruling earlier this year finding the plaintiffs lacked standing because they hadn't shown economic injury. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila called game over on the lawsuit alleging that Finnish video game maker Supercell Oy creates addictive and exploitative games that use "loot boxes" for enhanced gameplay to promote gambling to children and adults in violation of state law. Judge Davila's ruling Monday relied...

