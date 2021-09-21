Tenn. Judge Won't Let Johnny Cash Museum Exit Suit

By Andrew Strickler (September 21, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Monday refused to allow the operator of the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville to leave a suit it filed last year against a key investor, while sharply criticizing the operator for "negligent and unreasonable delay" in raising complaints. In a multipart order that will sharply limit the scope of the case moving forward, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger agreed to dismiss, with prejudice, the claim that a 2015 agreement related to museum rent and a profit split with an investment entity was unconscionable. The court noted that the operator, Second Ave Museum, had already conceded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS