Apple Must Face 'Austin Powers' Copyright Suit, Judge Says

By Bill Donahue (September 21, 2021, 11:27 AM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge is refusing to let Apple Inc. make an early escape from a copyright lawsuit filed by a German man who says he's the owner of the film "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods ruled Monday that Ralf Hartmann had sufficiently pled that he owned the rights to the smash hit 1997 spoof comedy — and that Apple had potentially infringed those rights by selling the movie on iTunes. "The popular film 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' lies at the center of this case," the judge wrote. "Hartmann sufficiently alleges that...

