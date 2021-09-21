Military Contractor And AIG Unit Drop Suit Over Defect Costs

By Eli Flesch (September 21, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a suit over claims that an AIG unit fraudulently sold a military contractor a liability policy that didn't cover the costs to repair defects at a $35 million U.S. Army training facility, according to a recent court filing. The lawsuit that pitted Harper Construction Co. against the National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., was dropped Monday following a request by the parties to dismiss the case, the filing said. The brief one-page order didn't provide a reason for the dismissal. Greg J. Ryan, an attorney for Harper from Ryan & Associates APLC, said...

