A Cheat Sheet For Activision Blizzard's Legal Woes

By Amanda Ottaway (September 21, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The gaming giant behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush is facing legal threats from an alphabet soup of government agencies, many stemming from its alleged fostering of a toxic "frat boy" work environment rife with pay bias, sexual harassment and assault. Activision Blizzard Inc. confirmed Monday that one agency on its back is the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, whose investigation pertains to the company's "disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues," the video game developer and distributor said. The company's woes geared up this summer when the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, or DFEH, filed a...

