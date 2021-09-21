Theranos Test Wrongly Suggested Miscarriage, Jury Hears

By Dorothy Atkins (September 21, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- An Arizona patient and a nurse practitioner testified in former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Tuesday that they didn't trust the startup's tests after the patient received at least one inaccurate hormone result that erroneously suggested she'd had a miscarriage. Nurse practitioner Audra Zachman and her patient, Brittney Gould, took the stand during the third week of Holmes' California federal jury trial, which kicked off Sept. 8 over the government's 2018 charges that she and former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani — who is 19 years her senior and who was her onetime romantic partner — defrauded investors and patients...

