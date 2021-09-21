NBA Agent Ducks Claim He Bribed Knicks Player With Truck

By Rachel Scharf (September 21, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday dismissed a sports agent's lawsuit accusing a rival player representative of illegally luring away New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson with a Chevrolet pickup truck. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff dismissed agent David M. Lee's claims that Raymond Brothers and his agency IAM Sports & Entertainment Inc. ran afoul of contract law and National Basketball Players Association regulations by allegedly bribing Robinson with a $34,000 truck to leave Lee in 2018, just before the player was drafted into the NBA. Brothers and IAM Sports denied Lee's bribery allegations in an August dismissal bid, saying the...

